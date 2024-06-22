"TPPs in Kyiv are operating normally": KCSA denied information about the alleged explosion on the power facility

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89085 views

05:56 AM • 99329 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117312 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232476 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142769 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368743 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181677 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197883 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
06:27 AM • 89054 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83740 views

05:56 AM • 99283 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97802 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117283 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3506 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11305 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12971 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17040 views
"TPPs in Kyiv are operating normally": KCSA denied information about the alleged explosion on the power facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27648 views

According to the Kiev city state administration, TPPs in Kiev are operating normally, information about the alleged explosion on the power facility does not correspond to reality.

"TPPs in Kyiv are operating normally": KCSA denied information about the alleged explosion on the power facility

TPPs in Kiev are operating normally, the Kiev City State Administration reported on Saturday after reports in local publics about the alleged explosion. The KCSA pointed out that " information about the alleged explosion on the power facility does not correspond to reality. The state emergency service in Kiev reported that they did not receive calls about this, writes UNN.

Details

"All TPPs in Kiev are operating normally, in particular, work is being carried out to prepare for the heating season. All technological and repair processes are carried out in a normal manner. Information about the alleged explosion of the power facility does not correspond to reality," KCSA noted in Telegram.

Control over the situation, as indicated, "the city administration carries out promptly."

In the state emergency service in Kiev UNN reported that they did not receive calls. " we have not received any calls about the Dnipro district, about the fact that Telegram channels are distributed. It was to attract, eliminate something that we did not go," the State Emergency Service told the correspondent UNN.

"We remind you that martial law and the restrictions provided for by it are in effect in the country. It is forbidden to distribute photos and videos of infrastructure facilities. Information about the distribution of such devices will be transmitted to the Security Service of Ukraine. We strongly ask the media to check the information before spreading dubious messages per million to the audience, creating a huge risk for the operation of stations and their staff," the KCSA stressed.

No damage in capital as a result of another air strike - KCSA12.06.24, 05:07 • 87355 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Kyiv
