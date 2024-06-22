"TPPs in Kyiv are operating normally": KCSA denied information about the alleged explosion on the power facility

TPPs in Kiev are operating normally, the Kiev City State Administration reported on Saturday after reports in local publics about the alleged explosion. The KCSA pointed out that " information about the alleged explosion on the power facility does not correspond to reality. The state emergency service in Kiev reported that they did not receive calls about this, writes UNN.

Details

"All TPPs in Kiev are operating normally, in particular, work is being carried out to prepare for the heating season. All technological and repair processes are carried out in a normal manner. Information about the alleged explosion of the power facility does not correspond to reality," KCSA noted in Telegram.

Control over the situation, as indicated, "the city administration carries out promptly."

In the state emergency service in Kiev UNN reported that they did not receive calls. " we have not received any calls about the Dnipro district, about the fact that Telegram channels are distributed. It was to attract, eliminate something that we did not go," the State Emergency Service told the correspondent UNN.

"We remind you that martial law and the restrictions provided for by it are in effect in the country. It is forbidden to distribute photos and videos of infrastructure facilities. Information about the distribution of such devices will be transmitted to the Security Service of Ukraine. We strongly ask the media to check the information before spreading dubious messages per million to the audience, creating a huge risk for the operation of stations and their staff," the KCSA stressed.

