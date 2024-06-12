No damage in capital as a result of another air strike - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Kyiv City State Administration, there was no damage in Kyiv as a result of hostile aggression.
No destruction was recorded in Kyiv as a result of hostile aggression. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , UNN reports.
Another air strike results in no damage in the capital!
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
We thank the Air Force of Ukraine
Today, air defense was operating in the capital due to the attack of enemy missiles.
