No damage in capital as a result of another air strike - KCSA

No destruction was recorded in Kyiv as a result of hostile aggression. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , UNN reports.

Another air strike results in no damage in the capital!

Fortunately, there were no casualties.



We thank the Air Force of Ukraine

- Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

Today, air defense was operating in the capital due to the attack of enemy missiles.

Air defense has been intensified in the capital