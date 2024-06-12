Air defense has been intensified in the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems have been activated in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko,
Air raid alert continues! Air defense is in effect in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
Recall
Earlier it was reported that explosions had occurred in the capital.