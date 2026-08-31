An exhibition of Johnny Depp's paintings has opened in Germany

The exhibition entitled "The Art of Johnny Depp" ("Johnny Depp’s Art") is being held at the Baroque Benrath Palace in Düsseldorf and is open until September 27. It features 60 works by the film star, UNN reports, citing DW.

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Shortly before the exhibition opened, Johnny Depp performed with the band Hollywood Vampires at a concert near Cologne, but he did not attend the exhibition’s opening. Stefan Schweizer, chairman of the board of the Benrath Palace and Park Foundation, told the newspaper Neue Ruhr Zeitung (NRZ) that the actor had nevertheless visited the museum "before the concert on Friday and viewed the exhibition in a small group."

The museum’s press release states that Johnny Depp began creating art in childhood but for a long time, until 2022, did not show his works to the general public. It also says that among the exhibition’s key works is the series Five, dedicated to the five most psychologically challenging years of Johnny Depp’s life. Another important image in the exhibition is Bunnyman ("Rabbit Man"), a character from a recurring dream that Depp and his son Jack saw independently of each other.

The publication notes that this is not Depp’s first exhibition in Germany. In March 2026, an exhibition of 13 of his paintings and prints was held in the small town of Emmendingen. Some works had sold out several days before the opening, so additional copies had to be commissioned.

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