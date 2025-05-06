An exhibition of modern weapons and art installation opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Infantry Day: photos

An art installation dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers was opened in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as an exhibition of the latest models of weapons and military equipment of domestic production, reports UNN.

Details

The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, servicemen, and the leadership of the defense sector.

In particular, the opening was attended by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who delivered a speech.

Sybiha noted that the opening of the art installation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is of symbolic importance. After all, now every foreign guest who visits the ministry will have the opportunity to feel the atmosphere of a warring country that is fighting for its survival and freedom every day from the first minutes of their stay.

The event was also addressed by the Minister for Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, who emphasized the growing capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry.

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

We started this war with the ability to produce $1 billion worth of weapons and military equipment per year. Today, for this year, we already have the capacity to select weapons and military equipment worth more than $35 billion. Today, 40% in the hands of our soldiers, Ukrainian soldiers, is weapons of Ukrainian production - Smetanin said.

Smetanin also joined Sybiha and added that the current exhibition is an opportunity to demonstrate for the first time to partners and potential investors the achievements of the Ukrainian defense industry complex, achieved over the past three years. He emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President are the first to meet foreign delegations, and it is important that they see the real results of Ukrainian engineering thought.

The best investments in Ukraine are investments in the defense industry complex. This is an investment in security - the minister noted.

Ukraine is rapidly increasing drone production for defense and strikes against the Russian Federation - ISW