An enemy assault group was destroyed in the enemy's rear: SSO reported a maneuver during reconnaissance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Ukrainian special forces destroyed eight Russian assault troops in the enemy's rear. The SSO group conducted reconnaissance, discovered the enemy and engaged in battle, eliminating all enemies.

An enemy assault group was destroyed in the enemy's rear: SSO reported a maneuver during reconnaissance

Ukrainian defenders conducted special reconnaissance behind the line of combat contact, where the movement of enemy assault troops was detected. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a fire contact, and a quick battle led to the destruction of the enemy group.

This is stated in a message on the Telegram page of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details

According to the published report, operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an assault group of the enemy consisting of eight soldiers in the enemy's rear. 

The SSO group was conducting special reconnaissance behind the line of combat contact when it noticed the movement of enemy assault troops. The commander of the SSO group quickly assessed the tactical situation and ordered the soldiers to make a maneuver. 

- inform the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network page. 

It is noted that the SSO representatives took a favorable position and unexpectedly entered into fire contact with the enemy.

During the quick battle, the entire enemy assault group was destroyed.

After searching the bodies of the enemy, the SSO operators continued to conduct special reconnaissance in this operational direction without losses, the post adds.

Let us remind you

SSO units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took 14 Russian soldiers prisoner, including three officers, in the Kursk region. During the operations, about 30 enemy soldiers were killed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
