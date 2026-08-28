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An earthquake was recorded near the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Tremors with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred in the morning, 2 km from the border on the territory of Azerbaijan. No damage was recorded.

An earthquake was recorded near the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred this morning near the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan. The National Seismic Monitoring Center reported this, UNN reports, citing "Georgia News."

The tremors were recorded at 9:45 a.m. Tbilisi time. The epicenter was located 2 km from the border, inside Azerbaijani territory, not far from Georgia's Vashlovani National Park.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in Zakarpattia26.08.26, 21:45 • 19545 views

The hypocenter was located at a depth of 23 kilometers.

No reports of damage were received.

Antonina Tumanova

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