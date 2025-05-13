An earthquake struck Naples: magnitude 4.4, power outages, evacuation and panic

$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 10983 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24671 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29225 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70710 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45185 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99798 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104069 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86936 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63848 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63358 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 47324 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 41931 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 36631 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 26135 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 34704 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 70720 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99805 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104077 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129160 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128301 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27241 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37656 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 42915 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48276 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53356 views
An earthquake struck Naples: magnitude 4.4, power outages, evacuation and panic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Naples, leading to evacuation, power outages and panic. The epicenter was in the Phlegraean Fields, tremors were felt in various parts of the city.

An earthquake struck Naples: magnitude 4.4, power outages, evacuation and panic

The earthquake occurred at 12:08 at a depth of 3 km, it was felt in various districts of Naples - people ran out into the street from their houses. Shortly after the first tremors, an aftershock with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred.

The seismic event was recorded by seismographs at the Vesuvius/Ingv observatory in Naples, EFE and Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 shook the surroundings of the Italian city of Naples (south) on Tuesday with an epicenter in the volcanic caldera of the Phlegrean Fields. The cities of the Campania region, in the areas of the cities of Quarto and Pozzuoli, were also affected.

The shock was strongly felt in Naples and its surroundings, and many residents and visitors left their homes as a precaution. School students were evacuated, and the offices of the Federico II Neapolitan University were also evacuated.

In addition, railway traffic was suspended and the metro line and city funiculars had to be suspended, and there was also talk of power outages.

A strong shock, the epicenter of which was in the sea not far from the coast of Pozzuoli (a city and municipality in the Campania region), was clearly felt on board the ship, which had left the landing site a few minutes earlier

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded by a surveillance camera in a house in the city of Pozzuoli:

The footage shows a loud rumble, then everything shakes and objects fall from the furniture, while the owner of the house is talking on the phone.

In the following minutes, several minor aftershocks were recorded, which prolonged the uncertainty. The Ingv Observatory confirmed that after the magnitude 4.4 tremors, oscillations of 3.5 points were recorded.

It is indicated that the second strongest earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.8 km. According to Italian media reports, the tremors were felt by residents of several districts of the city, from Vomero to Posillipo.

Reference

The Phlegrean Fields are a volcanic region where earthquakes are often recorded due to a phenomenon called bradyseism, which raises the ground level based on gas and magma accumulating in the depths.

Exactly two months ago, on March 13, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in this area, which also did not cause casualties or serious destruction and was considered the strongest earthquake recorded in this area in the last four decades.

Let's remind

On the evening of May 11, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded in Romania at a depth of 125 km. The epicenter was 135 km from the Ukrainian border.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

