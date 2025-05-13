An earthquake struck Naples: magnitude 4.4, power outages, evacuation and panic

The earthquake occurred at 12:08 at a depth of 3 km, it was felt in various districts of Naples - people ran out into the street from their houses. Shortly after the first tremors, an aftershock with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred.

The seismic event was recorded by seismographs at the Vesuvius/Ingv observatory in Naples, EFE and Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 shook the surroundings of the Italian city of Naples (south) on Tuesday with an epicenter in the volcanic caldera of the Phlegrean Fields. The cities of the Campania region, in the areas of the cities of Quarto and Pozzuoli, were also affected.

The shock was strongly felt in Naples and its surroundings, and many residents and visitors left their homes as a precaution. School students were evacuated, and the offices of the Federico II Neapolitan University were also evacuated.

In addition, railway traffic was suspended and the metro line and city funiculars had to be suspended, and there was also talk of power outages.

A strong shock, the epicenter of which was in the sea not far from the coast of Pozzuoli (a city and municipality in the Campania region), was clearly felt on board the ship, which had left the landing site a few minutes earlier

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded by a surveillance camera in a house in the city of Pozzuoli:

The footage shows a loud rumble, then everything shakes and objects fall from the furniture, while the owner of the house is talking on the phone. - writes the publication Сorriere.

In the following minutes, several minor aftershocks were recorded, which prolonged the uncertainty. The Ingv Observatory confirmed that after the magnitude 4.4 tremors, oscillations of 3.5 points were recorded.

It is indicated that the second strongest earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.8 km. According to Italian media reports, the tremors were felt by residents of several districts of the city, from Vomero to Posillipo.

Reference

The Phlegrean Fields are a volcanic region where earthquakes are often recorded due to a phenomenon called bradyseism, which raises the ground level based on gas and magma accumulating in the depths.

Exactly two months ago, on March 13, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in this area, which also did not cause casualties or serious destruction and was considered the strongest earthquake recorded in this area in the last four decades.

Let's remind

On the evening of May 11, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded in Romania at a depth of 125 km. The epicenter was 135 km from the Ukrainian border.