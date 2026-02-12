An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation

In Michurinsk, Tambov region of the Russian Federation, the "Progress" plant was hit on the night of February 12. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is also indicated that Russian air defense hit a local college.

The decommunization of the "Progress" plant continues in Michurinsk - it is said in the caption to one of the videos.

For reference

The "Progress" plant produces gyroscopic devices for stabilization and control, course indicators and autopilots that provide navigation and automatic flight control, as well as angular velocity sensors and other elements of flight and navigation systems.

The products are used in airplanes, helicopters, and missile systems, performing key control and orientation functions. The plant actively cooperates with the defense industry.

