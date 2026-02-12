An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation

$43.090.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 10240 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 17986 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 15179 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 15417 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 16585 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 24191 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 17696 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21149 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 34645 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24959 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Popular news
People fall passionately in love only twice on average in their lives - studyFebruary 11, 04:33 PM • 3232 views
Court remanded in custody a suspect in the murder of five people in Rivne regionFebruary 11, 04:52 PM • 4954 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 10949 views
Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikes09:26 PM • 2654 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city12:39 AM • 8438 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 24191 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 22295 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 24657 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 34645 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 46952 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 10957 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 13588 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 15360 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 17468 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 33563 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On the night of February 12, the Progress plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region, Russia, was hit. Russian air defense also hit a local college.

An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation

In Michurinsk, Tambov region of the Russian Federation, the "Progress" plant was hit on the night of February 12. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is also indicated that Russian air defense hit a local college.

The decommunization of the "Progress" plant continues in Michurinsk

- it is said in the caption to one of the videos.

For reference

The "Progress" plant produces gyroscopic devices for stabilization and control, course indicators and autopilots that provide navigation and automatic flight control, as well as angular velocity sensors and other elements of flight and navigation systems.

The products are used in airplanes, helicopters, and missile systems, performing key control and orientation functions. The plant actively cooperates with the defense industry.

General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories13.01.26, 10:22 • 40144 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents