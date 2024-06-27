An automotive legend among auto parts: a rare John Deere was covertly attempted to be imported into Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A 1938 John Deere Model A tractor, a legendary automotive rarity, was smuggled into Ukraine disassembled among car parts in a van.
A 1938 John Deere , a legend of the automotive industry, was covertly imported into Ukraine among auto parts, the State Customs Service reported on Thursday, UNN reported.
Details
"They tried to import the legendary Model A in disassembled form into Ukraine in a van loaded with auto parts. The shipping documents were in order, but there was no mention of the rarity of the automotive industry," the customs said.
The department noted that it was in 1938 that John Deere collaborated with the equally famous design master Henry Dreyfus to modernize American agricultural machinery together.
A report was drawn up on the fact of concealment from customs control in accordance with Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. Submission of false information about the cargo entails a fine in the amount of 50 to 100 percent of the value of the direct objects of the customs rules violation with or without confiscation of the goods.
The cost of the temporarily seized tractor will be determined additionally. The final decision will be made by the court.
Customs officers stopped the illegal shipment of a batch of 75 antiques to the United States05.06.24, 13:05 • 20591 view