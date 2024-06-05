Customs officers stopped the illegal shipment of a batch of 75 antiques to the United States

​​Customs officers stopped the illegal shipment of 75 antiques of cultural value outside of Ukraine in international mail. This was reported by the state Customs Service, writes UNN.

Ancient monuments of the V century BC - XVII century AD, which were seized by customs officers, a resident of Chernihiv region tried to send to the United States.

Given the obvious signs of antiquity on metal objects, customs officers sent them for examination to the National Museum of history of Ukraine. The museum's specialists determined that the items submitted for examination are authentic samples of the podhirtsevskaya (V – III centuries BC) and chernyakhovskaya cultures (III-early V centuries), pre-Mongol artifacts common in the territory of Russia (X-XIII centuries), and objects of the Middle Ages (XV-XVII centuries), etc.

It is noted that examples of authentic monuments of podhortsevo culture are bronze pendants-amulets. Chernyakhovskaya culture is represented by decorations. The era of Russia – jewelry and objects of personal piety. The lead commercial bivalve seal, an authentic example of Western European commercial inventory, dates back to the Middle Ages and Early Modern Times.

All samples are objects of archeology, and experts recognize them as cultural value.

We remind you that objects of archeology cannot be objects of sale, collectibles by private individuals and exported outside of Ukraine. Their place in the museum fund of Ukraine - the message says.

According to the current legislation of Ukraine, the export of cultural and historical values abroad requires an appropriate certificate from the Ministry of culture of Ukraine. Such permission was not granted to customs officers, so the finds were transferred to the customs warehouse.

Illegally exported from Ukraine valuable archaeological artifacts dating back to Roman times and the Middle Ages were transferred by the Netherlands to the National Museum of history of Ukraine for temporary storage.

Estonia returns almost three hundred Ukrainian artifacts: rare ancient coins and jewelry