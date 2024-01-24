ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
An audible explosion is reported in Dnipro amid ongoing air raid alert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26148 views

An explosion has been reported in Dnipro, Ukraine, but there is no official confirmation or further details. Meanwhile, the country is on air alert amid a missile threat from Russia.

An audible explosion was reported in Dnipro. There is no official information yet, UNN reports.

Details

"Suspilne reported that "the sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro".

There is currently no official information on this.

Air alert continues throughout Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

