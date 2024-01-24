An audible explosion is reported in Dnipro amid ongoing air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion has been reported in Dnipro, Ukraine, but there is no official confirmation or further details. Meanwhile, the country is on air alert amid a missile threat from Russia.
An audible explosion was reported in Dnipro. There is no official information yet, UNN reports.
Details
"Suspilne reported that "the sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro".
There is currently no official information on this.
Air alert continues throughout Ukraine.
