Missile threat to the whole of Ukraine: another Russian MiG-31K takes off
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian MiG-31K has taken off from the Savasleyka airfield, leaving Ukraine under a missile threat, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports. Earlier it was reported that this aircraft fired missiles towards Ukrainian regions.
Another Russian MiG-31K took off from the Russian airfield Savasleyka. The missile threat remains for the whole of Ukraine. This was warned in a telegram by the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Another MiG-31K was recorded taking off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The missile threat to the entire territory of Ukraine remains!
Details
It should be noted that the takeoff of the first Russian MiG with suspected missiles on board was reported at 14:49.
At the time, enemy tactical aircraft were active in the south and east of the country. According to the Air Force Command, the Russians fired several missiles in the direction of: Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Donetsk region.
