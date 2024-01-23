Missile threat to the whole of Ukraine: another Russian MiG-31K takes off

Another Russian MiG-31K took off from the Russian airfield Savasleyka. The missile threat remains for the whole of Ukraine. This was warned in a telegram by the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Another MiG-31K was recorded taking off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The missile threat to the entire territory of Ukraine remains! - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Details

It should be noted that the takeoff of the first Russian MiG with suspected missiles on board was reported at 14:49.

At the time, enemy tactical aircraft were active in the south and east of the country. According to the Air Force Command, the Russians fired several missiles in the direction of: Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Donetsk region.

An enemy X-59 missile was destroyed over Dnipro district