An apartment building caught fire in the capital's Obolon district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

An apartment is on fire in a high-rise building at 27 Ivasiuka Avenue in Kyiv's Obolon district. Rescuers are already working at the scene, and information about casualties and the cause of the fire is being clarified.

Details

A video has appeared on social media showing an apartment on fire on one of the floors of a high-rise building in Obolon. Previously, the fire occurred in an apartment on Ivasiuka Avenue, 27. According to social media users, the apartment on the 11th floor was on fire. Whether there are any casualties and the causes of the fire are currently unknown.

Rescuers have arrived at the scene, we are still clarifying the information, but our people are already working 

- reported the State Emergency Service.

