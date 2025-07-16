An apartment building caught fire in the capital's Obolon district

A video of a fire in one of the apartments of a building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv has appeared online. Information about casualties and the causes of the fire is currently being clarified, but rescuers are already working at the scene. This was reported to UNN by the State Emergency Service.

Details

A video has appeared on social media showing an apartment on fire on one of the floors of a high-rise building in Obolon. Previously, the fire occurred in an apartment on Ivasiuka Avenue, 27. According to social media users, the apartment on the 11th floor was on fire. Whether there are any casualties and the causes of the fire are currently unknown.

Rescuers have arrived at the scene, we are still clarifying the information, but our people are already working - reported the State Emergency Service.

