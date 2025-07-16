Kyiv Metro resumes normal operation after fire near tracks
Kyiv • UNN
Train service on Kyiv Metro's "red" line has been restored to normal. "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" stations are again open for entry and exit after temporary closure due to a grass fire.
In Kyiv, the metro resumed normal operation after a natural fire near the tracks of the "red" line disrupted train movement, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.
Train movement on the "red" metro line has been restored to normal. "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" stations are open for entry and exit.
Recall
In Kyiv, train movement on the "red" metro line was temporarily changed. "Lisova" and "Chernihivska" stations were closed for entry due to grass burning near the tracks.