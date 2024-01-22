An apartment building catches fire in Kharkiv region: a man and two women die

An apartment building caught fire in Kharkiv region. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers found the bodies of a man and two women, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire occurred in the village of Krasnopavlivka, Lozova district, Kharkiv region. An apartment on the 1st floor of a two-story apartment building was on fire.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of three people: a man and two women.

The preliminary cause of the fire is careless handling of fire. The State Emergency Service engaged 2 units of equipment and 10 personnel.