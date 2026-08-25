An anticyclone will bring dry weather and temperatures of up to +30° — forecast for August 25
Kyiv • UNN
On August 25, Ukraine will have mostly clear skies and no precipitation under the influence of an anticyclone. During the day, temperatures will reach 30° in the south.
An anticyclone will bring dry weather to Ukraine, with air temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, August 25, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, writes UNN.
Details
"On August 25, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an anticyclone," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated.
According to the forecast, partly cloudy skies are expected. No precipitation.
Winds of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
Temperatures will be 8-13° at night and 21-26° during the day; in the southern part, 13-18° at night and 25-30° during the day.
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