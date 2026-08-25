An anticyclone will bring dry weather and temperatures of up to +30° — forecast for August 25

From London to Rome and Paris: where buildings around the world were illuminated in blue and yellow on Independence Day

The US will not recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian — Kellogg

Ukraine was supported today with military and energy packages, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine has issued a unique commemorative silver coin marking the 35th anniversary of Independence

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Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine lost more than 1.2 million textbooks — the destroyed print runs are planned to be replaced by November.

Ukraine has a shortage not only of missiles for Patriot systems, but also for other air defense systems - Ihnat

A parade of military unmanned systems and UGVs took place in Kyiv

Zelenskyy announced a special stage of the exchange via Belarus - 10 soldiers who had been considered missing have returned

Another night of strikes on Ozon: Ukraine hit three logistics hubs overnight