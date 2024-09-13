ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
An ambulance got into an accident in Kyiv, traffic is hampered

An ambulance got into an accident in Kyiv, traffic is hampered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21391 views

In Kyiv, an ambulance was involved in an accident at the intersection of Lugova and Semi Kulzhenkos streets. Traffic on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard in the direction of the Paton Bridge is also hampered due to another accident.

In Kyiv, an ambulance got into an accident, traffic is hampered, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

"Due to an accident at the intersection of Luhova and Semi Kulzhenkos streets, traffic is hampered," the police said and showed a photo of an ambulance that had turned over on its side.

In addition, according to police, another accident occurred on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard.

"Due to an accident on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard, traffic is hampered in the direction of the Paton Bridge," the statement said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies

