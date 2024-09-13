An ambulance got into an accident in Kyiv, traffic is hampered

In Kyiv, an ambulance got into an accident, traffic is hampered, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

"Due to an accident at the intersection of Luhova and Semi Kulzhenkos streets, traffic is hampered," the police said and showed a photo of an ambulance that had turned over on its side.

In addition, according to police, another accident occurred on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard.

"Due to an accident on Mykola Mikhnovsky Boulevard, traffic is hampered in the direction of the Paton Bridge," the statement said.