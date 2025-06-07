An alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistics

$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

June 6, 01:00 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

June 5, 11:49 AM

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

June 6, 04:17 PM

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

June 6, 04:59 PM

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

June 6, 05:15 PM
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
June 6, 01:00 PM

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

An alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistics

Kyiv • UNN

 156 views

On the night of June 7, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of a ballistic strike from the Russian bloc.

An alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistics

On the night of Saturday, June 7, an air alert was declared in a number of regions, as well as in Kyiv, due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons

- the message says.

"We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alarm," the KMVA added.

Where was the alarm declared?

As of 02:45, the air alert map looks like this. As you can see, the alert continues in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

It should be noted that in addition to the ballistic threat, the Russians have launched drones over Ukraine. Over the past hour, the sounds of explosions have been heard at least by residents of Dnipro and Ternopil.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, 80 people were injured and 4 died as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of Friday, June 06. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
