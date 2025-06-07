An alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistics

On the night of Saturday, June 7, an air alert was declared in a number of regions, as well as in Kyiv, due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons - the message says.

"We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alarm," the KMVA added.

Where was the alarm declared?

As of 02:45, the air alert map looks like this. As you can see, the alert continues in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

It should be noted that in addition to the ballistic threat, the Russians have launched drones over Ukraine. Over the past hour, the sounds of explosions have been heard at least by residents of Dnipro and Ternopil.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, 80 people were injured and 4 died as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of Friday, June 06. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.