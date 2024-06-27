An agent of the Russian military intelligence service who was preparing strikes on the Zaporozhye air defense system was detained
The security service of Ukraine has detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was tracking the movement and location of Ukrainian air defense systems in the Zaporizhia region.
Counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent who operated in the frontline Zaporozhye. The attacker tried to detect and transmit to the aggressor the exact coordinates of anti-aircraft missile systems of the air defense system. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.
It is noted that the agent tracked the main routes of movement and the estimated number of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was moving in the direction of the front line. According to reports, the Nazis wanted to use this information to plan missile and drone strikes on the region, as well as to prepare combat operations in the Zaporozhye direction.
It is established that the agent was in contact with a career employee of the 316th intelligence center of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (known as the GRU), which is stationed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.,
According to the case file, this enemy Special Service reported directly to the leadership of the Russian military intelligence.
However, the SBU thwarted the plans of the Russian Federation and detained the person involved in the hot seat when he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target.
On the basis of the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators informed the detainee about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. The attacker faces life in prison.
