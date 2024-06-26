Prepared Russian missile strikes on Bukovina: Russian informant detained

The Security Service detained a Russian informant in Bukovina. He was preparing missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure of the region and tried to join the occupation groups of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

The person involved was a 36-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, who spent two years hiding at home from mobilization. During this time, he remotely contacted the invaders and offered them his help in the war against our state, - the message says.

Details

To confirm his commitment to racism, a man on the air of a Russian chat roulette demonstratively set fire to the national flag of Ukraine. After that, the traitor tried to establish the location of warehouses with fuel and lubricants on the territory of the city and its environs.

To communicate with the invaders, the defendant used one of the Russian video chats controlled by the special services of the Russian Federation.The traitor also wrote in pro-Kremlin publics about his desire to join the ranks of Russian militants to fight against Ukraine. For conspiracy on the internet, the person involved used an anonymous account under a fictitious nickname.

SBU officers established the identity and place of residence of the attacker in advance and detained him. During searches in the detainee's apartment, 3 mobile phones, 2 laptops, tablets, flash drives with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 111 (completed attempt to commit high treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU neutralized a network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in various regions of Ukraine, including an Odessan who was in contact with a Russian general, a Kiev agitator posing as a journalist, an employee of the Cherkasy Railway who spread disinformation, and two Poltava agitators who glorified the "Russian world" on social media.