Prepared Russian missile strikes on Bukovina: Russian informant detained

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92076 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120710 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234073 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143594 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369311 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181792 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149652 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92077 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86933 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104527 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120713 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1544 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4782 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11904 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13531 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17496 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Prepared Russian missile strikes on Bukovina: Russian informant detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17518 views

The Security Service detained a 36-year-old Russian informant in Bukovina, who was preparing missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure facilities and tried to join Russian occupation groups.

Prepared Russian missile strikes on Bukovina: Russian informant detained

The Security Service detained a Russian informant in Bukovina. He was preparing missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure of the region and tried to join the occupation groups of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

The person involved was a 36-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, who spent two years hiding at home from mobilization. During this time, he remotely contacted the invaders and offered them his help in the war against our state,

- the message says.

Details

To confirm his commitment to racism, a man on the air of a Russian chat roulette demonstratively set fire to the national flag of Ukraine. After that, the traitor tried to establish the location of warehouses with fuel and lubricants on the territory of the city and its environs.

To communicate with the invaders, the defendant used one of the Russian video chats controlled by the special services of the Russian Federation.The traitor also wrote in pro-Kremlin publics about his desire to join the ranks of Russian militants to fight against Ukraine. For conspiracy on the internet, the person involved used an anonymous account under a fictitious nickname.

SBU officers established the identity and place of residence of the attacker in advance and detained him. During searches in the detainee's apartment, 3 mobile phones, 2 laptops, tablets, flash drives with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.:

  • Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 111 (completed attempt to commit high treason committed under martial law);
  • Part 1 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU neutralized a network of pro-Kremlin agitators operating in various regions of Ukraine, including an Odessan who was in contact with a Russian general, a Kiev agitator posing as a journalist, an employee of the Cherkasy Railway who spread disinformation, and two Poltava agitators who glorified the "Russian world" on social media.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
