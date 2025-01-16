Adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities

Adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities

An adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities.

On January 15, a mobile lift for safe swimming for people in wheelchairs was presented at the START adaptive sports and recreation complex in Novoyavorivsk.

Mykhailo Kuchma, coach of the START sports club, says: "Nowadays, everyone is important in their place. I, as a rehabilitation therapist, want to help our heroes overcome difficulties in restoring their physical health after being wounded. Water has very healing properties and helps in this difficult process of rehabilitation."

The opening of the adaptive club became possible thanks to the competition "Time to Act, Unstoppable!", which received grant support on the terms of co-financing from the MHP Community Charitable Foundation as part of the MHP Poruch reintegration program for military and veterans, the State Institution All-Ukrainian Center for Physical Health "Sport for All", with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine as part of the social project of the President of Ukraine "Active Parks - Locations of Healthy Ukraine". 

Yegor Alekseenko, Head of the Event Department of the State Institution "Sport for All", said: "The creation of adaptive clubs is an opportunity for every veteran to resume physical activity, find support, feel their own strength and realize their potential. We are always ready to take into account the needs of veterans when planning and implementing this project. The opinion of veterans is our priority."

FOC "START" is one  of 15 winners of the competition, which received grant support for the installation of a mobile lift on the terms of co-financing.

Tetiana Valancius, Director of Zakhid-Agro MHP, Western Hub, said: "In the communities where our company operates, we are eager to respond to the needs of their residents. That is why, as part of the MHP Neighborhood program, we have also joined the support of the grant competition "Time to Act, Unstoppable!" from our strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation. Such spaces are an opportunity in small towns and villages to create conditions and opportunities for the adaptation of our veterans and military personnel returning to their homes. As the defenders themselves say, they are needed not only for training and keeping fit, but also for communicating with their comrades-in-arms."  

During the presentation, the complex's trainer Mykhailo Kuchma held an open master class on functional training and showed the guests how they would use the lift.

"Thanks to the concerned community members who applied for the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition, Novoyavorivsk now has such a club. Our Charitable Foundation and the MHP Poruch (MHP Next Door) program to support the military, veterans and their families will always help develop such projects. After all, adaptive sports for veterans and people with disabilities is a key element of physical, psychological and social recovery," says Volodymyr Panchenko, Head of the National Projects Implementation Department at MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

"Time to Act, Unstoppable!" is a grant competition for communities that can receive up to UAH 400 thousand to create an adaptive club "Unstoppable" in their village or town. 

The project is being implemented in 13 regions of Ukraine, namely: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.  

Project partners: MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation within the framework of the MHP Poruch military and veterans reintegration program, State Institution All-Ukrainian Center for Physical Health "Sport for All" within the framework of the Active Parks project of the President of Ukraine program, Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine. 

The project aims to create and equip sports centers in communities adapted for people with disabilities, including people with war-related disabilities, where they can engage in physical education, communicate with like-minded people and receive professional support from qualified coaches, stimulating their reintegration into the social life of the community.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

