An accident with casualties occurred near Lviv, traffic on the Lviv - Krakovets road is blocked

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 4978 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 3780 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 11705 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 28500 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 46376 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 43264 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64430 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44349 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51982 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 80176 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
63%
753mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 22697 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 22275 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 17760 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 14799 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 15729 views
Publications
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 4978 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 11705 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 46376 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 54967 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 80176 views
Actual people
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 6032 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 8232 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 21774 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 40975 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 39257 views
Actual
Mi-8
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times

An accident with casualties occurred near Lviv, traffic on the Lviv - Krakovets road is blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Traffic on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway is blocked due to an accident with casualties. Law enforcement officers ask to take this information into account when planning a route.

An accident with casualties occurred near Lviv, traffic on the Lviv - Krakovets road is blocked

Near Lviv, due to a road accident with casualties on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway, traffic is blocked, UNN reports with reference to the patrol police of Ukraine.

Due to a road accident with injuries, traffic on the Western bypass of Lviv, 0-1 km on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway, is blocked.

- the message says.

Law enforcement officers urged to take this information into account when planning the route.

14-year-old Kharkiv resident involved in a car accident while driving a family car, proceedings initiated - prosecutor's office17.09.25, 15:09 • 2754 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv