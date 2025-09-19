An accident with casualties occurred near Lviv, traffic on the Lviv - Krakovets road is blocked

Near Lviv, due to a road accident with casualties on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway, traffic is blocked, UNN reports with reference to the patrol police of Ukraine.

Due to a road accident with injuries, traffic on the Western bypass of Lviv, 0-1 km on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway, is blocked. - the message says.

Law enforcement officers urged to take this information into account when planning the route.

