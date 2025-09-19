An accident with casualties occurred near Lviv, traffic on the Lviv - Krakovets road is blocked
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway is blocked due to an accident with casualties. Law enforcement officers ask to take this information into account when planning a route.
Near Lviv, due to a road accident with casualties on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway, traffic is blocked, UNN reports with reference to the patrol police of Ukraine.
Due to a road accident with injuries, traffic on the Western bypass of Lviv, 0-1 km on the M-10 Lviv — Krakovets highway, is blocked.
Law enforcement officers urged to take this information into account when planning the route.
