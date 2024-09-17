An accident on the Stolichnoye highway: 14 injured, including a child

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
An accident on the Stolichnoye highway: 14 injured, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22426 views

A car and a minibus collided on Stolichnoye Highway in Kyiv. 14 people were injured, 9 were hospitalized, and the driver of the car was killed. A child is among the injured, and traffic on the highway is hampered.

In Kyiv, as a result of an accident involving a car and a minibus, 14 people were injured, nine of them hospitalized, including a child. The driver of the car was killed. This was reported on Tuesday by KCSA, UNN reports

As of 1:45 p.m., five passengers were treated on the spot, and nine others were hospitalized in Kyiv. Among those hospitalized are the driver of the passenger vehicle and one child

- , KCSA said in a statement.

The rescuers unblocked the body of the deceased car driver.

All emergency services, including doctors, are working at the site.

Due to an accident on Stolychne Highway, traffic is hampered in the direction of Akademika Zabolotnoho Street.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat a fatal accident involving a car and a minibus occurred in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies

