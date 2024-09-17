An accident on the Stolichnoye highway: 14 injured, including a child

In Kyiv, as a result of an accident involving a car and a minibus, 14 people were injured, nine of them hospitalized, including a child. The driver of the car was killed. This was reported on Tuesday by KCSA, UNN reports .

As of 1:45 p.m., five passengers were treated on the spot, and nine others were hospitalized in Kyiv. Among those hospitalized are the driver of the passenger vehicle and one child - , KCSA said in a statement.

The rescuers unblocked the body of the deceased car driver.

All emergency services, including doctors, are working at the site.

Due to an accident on Stolychne Highway, traffic is hampered in the direction of Akademika Zabolotnoho Street.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat a fatal accident involving a car and a minibus occurred in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway.