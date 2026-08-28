An accident involving a bus and a truck occurred in Zakarpattia: a 17-year-old girl was killed, and seven more passengers are in hospital

A fatal road accident involving a scheduled bus and a truck occurred in Zakarpattia Oblast — a 17-year-old girl was killed, and seven more passengers are in hospital, UNN reports, citing the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Details

The accident occurred today at around 4:30 p.m. in the village of Sokyrnytsia, Khust District.

According to preliminary data, the 65-year-old driver of a Skoda Octavia, entering the main road in the direction of Khust, failed to yield to a truck. The truck driver, attempting to avoid a collision, moved into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a scheduled bus traveling on the "Uzhhorod – Ust-Chorna" route toward Tiachiv.

Eight people were taken to Khust District Hospital. According to preliminary information, five of them are in moderate condition, while two others are in critical condition. The death of a 17-year-old girl has been confirmed. The victims’ personal details and condition are being established.

Criminal proceedings have been registered over the accident, with a preliminary legal classification under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Initial investigative actions are currently underway.

An investigative-operational team and experts are working at the scene of the accident. The head of the Khust District Prosecutor’s Office is coordinating the collection of evidence at the scene.

Procedural guidance of the pretrial investigation will be provided by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, while the pretrial investigation will be conducted by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast.

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