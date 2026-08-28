An accident involving a bus and a truck occurred in Zakarpattia: a 17-year-old girl was killed, and seven more passengers are in hospital

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
05:06 PM • 20884 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
04:13 PM • 21681 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 28756 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
August 28, 12:36 PM • 25398 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
August 28, 12:21 PM • 34602 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
August 28, 11:37 AM • 20121 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
August 28, 10:21 AM • 19898 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
August 28, 09:56 AM • 35879 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 35972 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
August 28, 08:33 AM • 20472 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
Romania reported a vessel sinking after a fire in the Black Sea; sailors reported a droneAugust 28, 10:47 AM • 10240 views
Explosion in St. Petersburg — Russian helicopter regiment major Sergei Sechkov killedAugust 28, 11:06 AM • 9156 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speakerAugust 28, 11:14 AM • 19834 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 26740 views
An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.Video06:41 PM • 6968 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 28757 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 26796 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 34603 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 35880 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 35973 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Germany
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 61297 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 92311 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 89148 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 127962 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 110860 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Mushrooms
BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch

An accident involving a bus and a truck occurred in Zakarpattia: a 17-year-old girl was killed, and seven more passengers are in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

A truck and a scheduled bus collided in Sokyrnytsia. A 17-year-old passenger was killed, and seven other people were hospitalized.

An accident involving a bus and a truck occurred in Zakarpattia: a 17-year-old girl was killed, and seven more passengers are in hospital

A fatal road accident involving a scheduled bus and a truck occurred in Zakarpattia Oblast — a 17-year-old girl was killed, and seven more passengers are in hospital, UNN reports, citing the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Details

The accident occurred today at around 4:30 p.m. in the village of Sokyrnytsia, Khust District.

According to preliminary data, the 65-year-old driver of a Skoda Octavia, entering the main road in the direction of Khust, failed to yield to a truck. The truck driver, attempting to avoid a collision, moved into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a scheduled bus traveling on the "Uzhhorod – Ust-Chorna" route toward Tiachiv.

Eight people were taken to Khust District Hospital. According to preliminary information, five of them are in moderate condition, while two others are in critical condition. The death of a 17-year-old girl has been confirmed. The victims’ personal details and condition are being established.

Criminal proceedings have been registered over the accident, with a preliminary legal classification under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Initial investigative actions are currently underway.

An investigative-operational team and experts are working at the scene of the accident. The head of the Khust District Prosecutor’s Office is coordinating the collection of evidence at the scene.

Procedural guidance of the pretrial investigation will be provided by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, while the pretrial investigation will be conducted by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast.

In Kyiv, a Volkswagen with flashing lights ran a red light and was involved in a crash; 8 people were injured26.08.26, 15:35 • 5927 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Zakarpattia Oblast
Khust
Uzhhorod