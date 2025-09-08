AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad

The AN-32P aircraft of the Ukrainian company XENA continues to help Montenegro fight forest fires. Ukrainians have once again proven themselves to be reliable partners, ready to come to the rescue at any time. UNN decided to tell more about the features of the Ukrainian "firefighter" and this year's missions in which it was involved.

Fire in Montenegro

The Ukrainian firefighting aircraft arrived in Montenegro by agreement between the country's Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The United Arab Emirates took on all the costs of the firefighting operation – from fuel supply to paying for the work of the Ukrainian crew.

The first flight of the "firefighter" has been successfully completed! All costs for the aircraft, the Ukrainian crew, and fuel are fully covered by our friends from the United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Spajić announced on his X social media page.

The fact that this particular Ukrainian aircraft was chosen for the mission is no coincidence. The AN-32P Firekiller is capable of dropping up to 8,000 liters of water in one pass, covering a large area during water discharge. Thanks to quick refueling, it can deliver up to 32,000 liters of water per hour, operating at an altitude of 40 meters at a speed of 250–260 km/h. This makes it extremely economical and effective for extinguishing fires in mountainous areas.

Currently, the extinguishing of forest fires in Montenegro is still ongoing.

Experience in Turkey

Firefighting in Montenegro is not the first international contract for the Ukrainian company. XENA has long established itself as a reliable partner that comes to the rescue in difficult times. Since starting operations in 2021, Ukrainian crews have performed over 900 flights in Turkey alone, dropping about 7.3 million liters of water and fire extinguishing liquid. The Turkish government noted that the Ukrainian Firekiller proved its efficiency and versatility in fighting forest fires in difficult conditions.

With XENA and the AN-32P, we managed to significantly increase the efficiency of fire extinguishing within our seasonal budget said Mahmut Okudan, head of the aviation department of the General Directorate of Forestry of Turkey.

Success is not just about technology, but also about people

XENA, the only commercial operator of the AN-32P Firekiller aircraft, sets new standards in aerial firefighting due to its unparalleled economy and operational versatility - the company noted.

It should be noted that efficiency is ensured not only by technology but also by a team of professionals. Most pilots and flight engineers in the Ukrainian company are former military personnel with over 20 years of experience. They know how to work in extremely difficult conditions: gusty winds in the mountains, high temperatures, intensive flights.

The company said that on peak days, the Ukrainian crew performs 10–12 missions per day, which requires maximum endurance and concentration.

The example of XENA demonstrates that Ukrainian aviation companies are capable of competing at the international level. Moreover, aviation is a strategic sector of Ukraine's economy, and its support and development are investments in the country's future. This axiom is clearly understood in the European Union – they are betting on supporting and developing aviation in the coming decades.

Today, these firefighting missions have become possible despite the difficult conditions for Ukrainian aviation. After all, since 2022, the sky over Ukraine has been closed, and airlines are forced to look for ways to maintain their activities. The fact that from January 1, 2025, enterprises lost a number of tax benefits and preferences that allowed them to maintain production during the war does not add optimism. While the authorities are looking for a way to support businesses, XENA was the first in Ukraine to launch commercial operations using the AN-32P and has already proven its effectiveness in international missions.

Ukrainians, despite the difficult situation at home, once again came to the aid of international partners and proved that in a difficult situation, we can be relied upon. Our Firekiller is proof that even in times of war, the Ukrainian aviation industry remains competitive globally, offering unique technologies and highly qualified specialists.