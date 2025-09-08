AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 1222 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 14385 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 12042 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 11093 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 14931 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 19526 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 22823 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 27328 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40234 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61877 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 13088 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 36618 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 35306 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 41617 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 19998 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 226 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 42269 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 35752 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 37068 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 131134 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 42349 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 30844 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 35417 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 67084 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 124468 views
Actual
Fake news
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Financial Times

AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Ukrainian AN-32P Firekiller aircraft from XENA company is helping Montenegro extinguish forest fires. The United Arab Emirates has covered all operation costs.

AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad

The AN-32P aircraft of the Ukrainian company XENA continues to help Montenegro fight forest fires. Ukrainians have once again proven themselves to be reliable partners, ready to come to the rescue at any time. UNN decided to tell more about the features of the Ukrainian "firefighter" and this year's missions in which it was involved.

Fire in Montenegro

The Ukrainian firefighting aircraft arrived in Montenegro by agreement between the country's Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The United Arab Emirates took on all the costs of the firefighting operation – from fuel supply to paying for the work of the Ukrainian crew.

The first flight of the "firefighter" has been successfully completed! All costs for the aircraft, the Ukrainian crew, and fuel are fully covered by our friends from the United Arab Emirates

The fact that this particular Ukrainian aircraft was chosen for the mission is no coincidence. The AN-32P Firekiller is capable of dropping up to 8,000 liters of water in one pass, covering a large area during water discharge. Thanks to quick refueling, it can deliver up to 32,000 liters of water per hour, operating at an altitude of 40 meters at a speed of 250–260 km/h. This makes it extremely economical and effective for extinguishing fires in mountainous areas.

Currently, the extinguishing of forest fires in Montenegro is still ongoing.

Experience in Turkey

Firefighting in Montenegro is not the first international contract for the Ukrainian company. XENA has long established itself as a reliable partner that comes to the rescue in difficult times. Since starting operations in 2021, Ukrainian crews have performed over 900 flights in Turkey alone, dropping about 7.3 million liters of water and fire extinguishing liquid. The Turkish government noted that the Ukrainian Firekiller proved its efficiency and versatility in fighting forest fires in difficult conditions.

With XENA and the AN-32P, we managed to significantly increase the efficiency of fire extinguishing within our seasonal budget

said Mahmut Okudan, head of the aviation department of the General Directorate of Forestry of Turkey.

Success is not just about technology, but also about people

XENA, the only commercial operator of the AN-32P Firekiller aircraft, sets new standards in aerial firefighting due to its unparalleled economy and operational versatility

- the company noted.

It should be noted that efficiency is ensured not only by technology but also by a team of professionals. Most pilots and flight engineers in the Ukrainian company are former military personnel with over 20 years of experience. They know how to work in extremely difficult conditions: gusty winds in the mountains, high temperatures, intensive flights. 

The company said that on peak days, the Ukrainian crew performs 10–12 missions per day, which requires maximum endurance and concentration.

The example of XENA demonstrates that Ukrainian aviation companies are capable of competing at the international level. Moreover, aviation is a strategic sector of Ukraine's economy, and its support and development are investments in the country's future. This axiom is clearly understood in the European Union – they are betting on supporting and developing aviation in the coming decades.

Today, these firefighting missions have become possible despite the difficult conditions for Ukrainian aviation. After all, since 2022, the sky over Ukraine has been closed, and airlines are forced to look for ways to maintain their activities. The fact that from January 1, 2025, enterprises lost a number of tax benefits and preferences that allowed them to maintain production during the war does not add optimism. While the authorities are looking for a way to support businesses, XENA was the first in Ukraine to launch commercial operations using the AN-32P and has already proven its effectiveness in international missions.

Ukrainians, despite the difficult situation at home, once again came to the aid of international partners and proved that in a difficult situation, we can be relied upon. Our Firekiller is proof that even in times of war, the Ukrainian aviation industry remains competitive globally, offering unique technologies and highly qualified specialists.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologiesPublications
charity
Montenegro
European Union
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Ukraine