American historian Timothy Snyder received the Vasyl Stus Prize

The organizers of the Vasyl Stus Prize honored American historian and writer Timothy Snyder. He received the award at the Ukrainian PEN space in Kyiv, UNN reports.

There are so many poets, so many Ukrainian authors, who could and can convey the essential truth about the war through poetry and prose. And that's why I feel a little uncomfortable. Because I personally know so many people who formulate this war through prose and poetry. Thank you very much. In Ukraine during the war, I cannot speak about myself, I can only speak about others, from whom, in the future and now, I learn - said Timothy Snyder in his speech.

Details

The award was presented by Volodymyr Yermolenko, philosopher, writer, President of Ukrainian PEN, head of the jury of the Stus Prize.

Timothy Snyder is currently one of the strongest voices in the world in support of Ukraine. This support is based on his conviction that tyrannies must be resolutely resisted. An example of such resistance for Snyder is the dissidents of Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine - and, of course, among them Vasyl Stus. This award is also a sign of how much Ukraine values Snyder's voice in our support - Yermolenko noted.

The laureate of the Vasyl Stus Prize received a statuette designed by designer Dmytro Pokrasyon and sculptor Stanislav Kadochnykov, as well as a cash prize.

Reference

The Vasyl Stus Prize is awarded annually to authors regardless of their place of residence, during their lifetime, for their special contribution to Ukrainian culture and the steadfastness of their civic position. This year, the Vasyl Stus Prize was awarded for the 36th time in a row. Since its inception, more than 70 artists have received the award.

Timothy Snyder is a researcher of the history of Central and Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine. He studies the history of the Soviet Union and the Holocaust. Timothy Snyder was the first to hold the newly created professorship supported by James Temerty in modern European history at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto in Canada. He is a full member of the Shevchenko Scientific Society in the USA. He is a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna and the head of the academic expert council of the Ukrainian History: Global Initiative. Professor Snyder speaks five and reads ten European languages. He is the author and editor of twenty books published in forty languages. Among Timothy Snyder's works are the books "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century", "Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin", "The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America", "On Freedom", and others.