American historian Timothy Snyder received the Vasyl Stus Prize

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 6488 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 15841 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 11333 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 10327 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 16118 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12980 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15186 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 13686 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13768 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14616 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 6242 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 27874 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 8270 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 5412 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 5560 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 15843 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 16119 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 27911 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 46801 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 107010 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Péter Szijjártó
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 5456 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 27911 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 22864 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 31350 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 96143 views
Actual
The Guardian
YouTube
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29

American historian Timothy Snyder received the Vasyl Stus Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

American historian Timothy Snyder was awarded the Vasyl Stus Prize for his contribution to Ukrainian culture and civic stance. The award was presented by Volodymyr Yermolenko, President of Ukrainian PEN, in Kyiv.

American historian Timothy Snyder received the Vasyl Stus Prize

The organizers of the Vasyl Stus Prize honored American historian and writer Timothy Snyder. He received the award at the Ukrainian PEN space in Kyiv, UNN reports.

There are so many poets, so many Ukrainian authors, who could and can convey the essential truth about the war through poetry and prose. And that's why I feel a little uncomfortable. Because I personally know so many people who formulate this war through prose and poetry. Thank you very much. In Ukraine during the war, I cannot speak about myself, I can only speak about others, from whom, in the future and now, I learn 

- said Timothy Snyder in his speech.

Details

The award was presented by Volodymyr Yermolenko, philosopher, writer, President of Ukrainian PEN, head of the jury of the Stus Prize.

Timothy Snyder is currently one of the strongest voices in the world in support of Ukraine. This support is based on his conviction that tyrannies must be resolutely resisted. An example of such resistance for Snyder is the dissidents of Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine - and, of course, among them Vasyl Stus. This award is also a sign of how much Ukraine values Snyder's voice in our support 

- Yermolenko noted.

The laureate of the Vasyl Stus Prize received a statuette designed by designer Dmytro Pokrasyon and sculptor Stanislav Kadochnykov, as well as a cash prize.

An important conversation about Ukraine: Zelenskyy meets with historian Timothy Snyder10.09.24, 20:37 • 23680 views

Reference

The Vasyl Stus Prize is awarded annually to authors regardless of their place of residence, during their lifetime, for their special contribution to Ukrainian culture and the steadfastness of their civic position. This year, the Vasyl Stus Prize was awarded for the 36th time in a row. Since its inception, more than 70 artists have received the award.

Timothy Snyder is a researcher of the history of Central and Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine. He studies the history of the Soviet Union and the Holocaust. Timothy Snyder was the first to hold the newly created professorship supported by James Temerty in modern European history at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto in Canada. He is a full member of the Shevchenko Scientific Society in the USA. He is a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna and the head of the academic expert council of the Ukrainian History: Global Initiative. Professor Snyder speaks five and reads ten European languages. He is the author and editor of twenty books published in forty languages. Among Timothy Snyder's works are the books "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century", "Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin", "The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America", "On Freedom", and others.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Timothy Snyder
Vienna
Canada
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv