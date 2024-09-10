An important conversation about Ukraine: Zelenskyy meets with historian Timothy Snyder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the ambassador of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, Yale University history professor Timothy Snyder, UNN reports citing the OP.

The Head of State noted the efforts of the Ambassador in raising funds for the Safe Land and Safe Sky programs. Thanks to Timothy Snyder, we managed to accumulate $3.8 million. The most active fundraisers with his support were for drones and the Shahed Catcher UAV countermeasures system.

"Thank you for your work on the UNITED24 platform. You are our record holder - thanks to you, this is a record collection, and this is very important. It helps a lot. You helped in different ways. You know that not all ambassadors have taken up the military direction, and I am very grateful to you for not being afraid of it," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Timothy Snyder noted that he wanted to contribute to the just struggle of Ukrainians.

"It's a small thing. It is very important for me as a person: I can think that I am doing something for Ukraine. There are no opportunities in life where what is fair is as clear as it is now," he said.

The historian presented Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an autographed copy of his book On Freedom. The book is based on conversations with the President of Ukraine. The book will be presented in a week.

Earlier , UNITED24 reported that Timothy Snyder came to Lviv to open the Institute for Documentation and Engagement (INDEX). During the discussion, he spoke in Ukrainian and emphasized the importance of recording the events of the war here and now.