After the release of Mark Vogel, who was in Russian custody after being detained in Sheremetyevo on August 15, 2021, a “lawbreaker” with American citizenship was again discovered in Moscow.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

A U.S. citizen was detained at Vnukovo airport in Moscow after drugs were found in his luggage:

0.5 kg of marijuana hidden in marmalade dragees - russia claims about the circumstances of the search and detention of the us representative.

“K. Byres arrived in Moscow on February 7. He was detained, examined and sent to a pre-trial detention center. He faces 5 to 10 years in prison for smuggling,” - writes the TG channel Mash.

Recall

On February 11, 2025, Russia released from prison Mark Vogel, a schoolteacher who lived in Russia and taught at an Anglo-American school in Moscow.

Vogel was detained in Russia in 2021 for trying to cross the border with Russia with 17 grams of medical cannabis. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.