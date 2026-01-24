Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - Media

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 2244 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 9268 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 17147 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 33006 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 33289 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 29993 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26262 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 50592 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 46315 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21749 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrageJanuary 24, 01:21 AM • 4772 views
Mexico may stop oil supplies to Cuba due to Trump's threatsJanuary 24, 01:47 AM • 4544 views
China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – ReutersJanuary 24, 02:11 AM • 4428 views
Why Ukraine will likely have to bow to a "dictated peace" scenarioJanuary 24, 03:13 AM • 3516 views
Washington Summit: US Gathers Military Leaders from 34 Countries to Implement "Trump Doctrine"06:01 AM • 3692 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 50595 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 67440 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 85872 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 81298 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 82688 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
White House
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - Media11:07 AM • 52 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 1946 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 27628 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 27199 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 41467 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Another round of layoffs is expected at Amazon, and employees are exchanging memes on internal Slack. The jokes are based on Jeff Bezos's "two-pizza rule," which is used to illustrate team downsizing.

Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - Media

Amazon is expected to conduct another round of corporate layoffs, and employees are exchanging layoff memes on an internal Slack channel against this backdrop - the jokes are based on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's "two-pizza rule," Business Insider reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Amazon employees are doing what employees at large tech companies often do when they're worried about layoffs: creating memes," the publication states.

As Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation, the company is expected to cut thousands more corporate positions as early as next week. This upcoming round will be another wave of mass layoffs at Amazon just months after approximately 14,000 jobs were cut in October.

In the absence of official company-wide announcements, employees are trying to lighten the mood in an internal Slack channel, which over 26,000 people have joined, by posting memes and jokes that Business Insider has reviewed.

At the center of their irony is the famous "two-pizza rule" of Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos, originally designed to keep meetings short and productive. The rule was simple: never hold a meeting so large that two pizzas wouldn't be enough for all participants.

As the company continues to shrink its ranks, employees are using the same logic to show how much smaller their teams will become, the publication writes.

One meme featured a thin slice of pizza with the caption "how we feed two pizza teams."

Another image showed two pizza boxes with the Amazon Web Services logo and the caption "did someone say 2 pizza team?" This meme is a nod to the company's cloud division, where many cuts are expected, the publication writes.

"I don't think I've ever worked on a team that could be fully fed with just two reasonably sized pizzas without still being hungry, while remaining very economical," one employee wrote in the Slack channel. "Increasing the 'span of control' for managers seems to be the new trend."

Pizza jokes weren't the only way to cope with the situation. Employees also shared non-pizza-related memes.

Addition

Amazon is not the first tech giant where nervous employees mock the company's internal culture. In 2023, the publication writes, Google employees flooded the company's internal forums with memes ridiculing its lavish developer conference, which took place months after 12,000 employees were laid off.

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Technology
Trend
Social network
Amazon
Jeff Bezos
Google