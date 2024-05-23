Amazon invests $17 billion in new data centers in Spain

Amazon Web Services is investing $17.02 billion in data centers in Spain, strengthening its presence in the country. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its presence in Spain, announcing a $17.02 billion investment in new data centers. The move reinforces tech giant Amazon's (AMZN.O) cloud computing strategy.

AWS will invest 15.7 billion euros ($17.02 billion) in data centers in the northeastern region of Aragon, which will be the basis for the company's expansion in the country. The Aragonese government welcomed the initiative, calling it "the largest investment in technology in Spain and Southern Europe.

Amazon announced that this investment replaces the previous plan presented in 2021, when it allocated 2.5 billion euros for Spain. According to the company's forecasts, this investment will help create about 17,500 jobs in local companies annually until 2033.

