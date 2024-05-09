Amazon enters the European 5G market

Telefonica Germany will move one million 5G customers to the Amazon Web Services cloud later this month, a move by the US online retailer to enter the global telecommunications market, according to reports. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Telefonica Germany's move is the first time in the world that a mobile operator has moved its core network to the public cloud.

The company has 45 million customers in Germany.

I want to see how it works for at least one or two quarters and have a roadmap to move at least 30-40% of my customer base to the cloud by 2025-2026 said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Telefonica Germany.

The global telecommunications cloud market is expected to reach $108.7 billion by 2030, up from $19.7 billion in 2021, making it a growth driver for companies like Amazon.

