Photo: liverpoolfc.com

A consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has agreed with Fenway Sports Group to acquire a minority stake in the English football club "Liverpool." This was reported by Liverpool’s press service, according to UNN.

Details

"Fenway Sports Group (FSG)... has announced the conclusion of a definitive agreement to sell a minority stake in the share capital of football club "Liverpool" to 1892 Holdings — a consortium led and managed by Amit Bhatia, with investments from Amit Bhatia himself and the Mittal family trusts, K5 Sports (the K5 Global fund), whose principal investor is Jeff Bezos, and EE Capital — the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin," the statement said.

The club said that this investment supports Liverpool’s long-term growth ambitions by bringing together experts from the global business, technology and investment sectors.

The consortium’s partners will work together with FSG and the club’s management to assess opportunities that will help achieve the club’s goals both on and off the pitch.

"FSG continues to retain a controlling stake and operational control of "Liverpool."

According to media reports, the businessmen acquired approximately 30% of Liverpool’s shares. It is reported that the deal is worth $2.23 billion. The investors are expected to plan to take control of the club over time.

Supplement

As previously noted, the alliance’s key investors are the K5 Sports fund, headed by Jeff Bezos — the founder of the Amazon online marketplace and aerospace company Blue Origin; the EE Capital fund — the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook; as well as K5 Global managing partner Brian Baum, who will represent Bezos’s interests at the club.

The consortium is headed by Amit Bhatia — the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, who owns Ukraine’s largest steelworks, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, which specializes in the production of long steel products, including rebar and wire rod made from ordinary and low-alloy steel grades, and also produces sinter, concentrate, coke, pig iron, steel, bar and section products.

Fenway Sports Group acquired Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million. In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to the American investment company Dynasty Equity.

Liverpool has sacked head coach Slot and already has a contender for the position