Already two dead: the number of victims of the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia on October 30 has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, two people have already died as a result of the Russian strike on October 30. This was reported by Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The body of a second person was unblocked from under the rubble of the dormitory. Bright memory and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased - the message says.

The fact of the death of two people has also been confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Recall

On the night of October 30, Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured. There was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Initially, 4 injured people were reported, but later the number increased to 11, including children.

Later, the number of injured increased to 17 people, including a two-year-old girl. Rescuers also recovered the body of a deceased man from under the rubble.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 650 drones and 50 missiles on the night of October 30.