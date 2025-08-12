Already open to cooperation: Trump changes position on Intel chief after resignation demand - FT

Last week, Trump demanded the "immediate" resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, stating that the latter had a serious conflict of interest. But on Monday, in his post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Tan would cooperate with the US government on overcoming losses in the microchip business.

Details

Donald Trump softened his stance on the Intel chief after demanding his resignation.

On Monday, Trump wrote in his Truth Social post that over the next week, Tan would work with the Secretaries of Commerce and Treasury to offer "proposals" on how the government could work with Intel as the company faces a loss-making chip manufacturing business.

Context

On Thursday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "the CEO of Intel has a serious conflict of interest and should resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this matter!".

Trump's post came after Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel President Frank Yeary, expressing concern about Tan's investments and his ties to semiconductor companies reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army.

Reference

The economic and political rivalry between the United States and China is increasingly focused on computer chips, artificial intelligence, and other digital technologies. This list shapes future economies and potential military conflicts.

As of today, it is known that the situation in relations between the head of the White House and the CEO of Intel has changed somewhat.

Trump announced that on Monday afternoon, he, along with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, met with the chief executive officer of Intel.

The meeting was very interesting. His success and career rise are an amazing story. Mr. Tan and members of my cabinet will spend some time together and will provide me with their proposals next week - Trump wrote.

Intel issued a statement about "frank and constructive discussions about Intel's commitment to strengthening US leadership in technology and manufacturing."

We appreciate the President's strong leadership in advancing these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his administration to restore this great American company - added the press service of the semiconductor elements and devices manufacturer.

Recall

US President Donald Trump plans to radically change the rules of the game for the technology market: he promises to introduce a 100% tariff on imported computer chips if companies do not start manufacturing them on American soil.

