Exclusive
09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 10027 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 8042 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 7210 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 12072 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 17796 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 79944 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127260 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 178490 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128960 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Already open to cooperation: Trump changes position on Intel chief after resignation demand - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

Donald Trump has softened his stance on the head of Intel after previously demanding his resignation. Now Tan will cooperate with the US government to overcome losses in the chip business.

Already open to cooperation: Trump changes position on Intel chief after resignation demand - FT

Last week, Trump demanded the "immediate" resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, stating that the latter had a serious conflict of interest. But on Monday, in his post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Tan would cooperate with the US government on overcoming losses in the microchip business.

UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Donald Trump softened his stance on the Intel chief after demanding his resignation. 

On Monday, Trump wrote in his Truth Social post that over the next week, Tan would work with the Secretaries of Commerce and Treasury to offer "proposals" on how the government could work with Intel as the company faces a loss-making chip manufacturing business.

Context

On Thursday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "the CEO of Intel has a serious conflict of interest and should resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this matter!". 

The US has suspended the export of components for aircraft and semiconductor technologies to China - New York Times29.05.25, 11:42 • 3418 views

Trump's post came after Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel President Frank Yeary, expressing concern about Tan's investments and his ties to semiconductor companies reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army.

Reference

The economic and political rivalry between the United States and China is increasingly focused on computer chips, artificial intelligence, and other digital technologies. This list shapes future economies and potential military conflicts.

The Ministry of Justice spoke about Western-made microchips in Russian missiles and "Shaheds"02.04.25, 12:50 • 161308 views

As of today, it is known that the situation in relations between the head of the White House and the CEO of Intel has changed somewhat. 

Trump announced that on Monday afternoon, he, along with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, met with the chief executive officer of Intel.

The meeting was very interesting. His success and career rise are an amazing story. Mr. Tan and members of my cabinet will spend some time together and will provide me with their proposals next week

- Trump wrote.

Intel issued a statement about "frank and constructive discussions about Intel's commitment to strengthening US leadership in technology and manufacturing."

We appreciate the President's strong leadership in advancing these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his administration to restore this great American company

-  added the press service of the semiconductor elements and devices manufacturer.

Recall

US President Donald Trump plans to radically change the rules of the game for the technology market: he promises to introduce a 100% tariff on imported computer chips if companies do not start manufacturing them on American soil. 

Former Intel head believes that TSMC's promised $100 billion will not restore microchip production in the US without research and development.

Ihor Telezhnikov

