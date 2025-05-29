$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5788 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

The US has suspended the export of components for aircraft and semiconductor technologies to China - New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The Trump administration has stopped the sale of important American technologies to China, in response to China's restrictions on the export of critical minerals to the US. This may have consequences for many manufacturers.

The US has suspended the export of components for aircraft and semiconductor technologies to China - New York Times

US President Trump has stopped the supply of some critical products and technologies produced only in the United States to China. This is reported by UNN with reference to the New York Times.

Details

The Trump administration has suspended the sale of some critical American technologies to China, including those related to jet engines, semiconductors, and some chemicals and machines.

This move is a response to China's recent restrictions on the export of critical minerals to the United States, a decision by Beijing that threatened to paralyze the supply chains of American companies,

- two sources familiar with the matter said.

According to expert of the New York Times Ana Swanson, the growing confrontation over critical supply chains could have significant consequences for companies that depend on foreign technologies, including manufacturers of aircraft, robots, cars and semiconductors.

One person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named to discuss private conversations, said that the Ministry of Commerce suspended some licenses that allowed American companies to sell products and technologies to the Chinese state-owned aerospace manufacturer COMAC for use in its C919 aircraft,

- Swanson writes in the New York Times.

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration also appears to have suspended the export of software sold by companies such as Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens, which is used to develop computer chips.

Let us remind

This month, US and Chinese negotiators agreed to reduce the tough tariffs they had imposed on each other.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
The New York Times
Donald Trump
China
United States
