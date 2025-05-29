The US has suspended the export of components for aircraft and semiconductor technologies to China - New York Times

US President Trump has stopped the supply of some critical products and technologies produced only in the United States to China. This is reported by UNN with reference to the New York Times.

Details

The Trump administration has suspended the sale of some critical American technologies to China, including those related to jet engines, semiconductors, and some chemicals and machines.

This move is a response to China's recent restrictions on the export of critical minerals to the United States, a decision by Beijing that threatened to paralyze the supply chains of American companies, - two sources familiar with the matter said.

According to expert of the New York Times Ana Swanson, the growing confrontation over critical supply chains could have significant consequences for companies that depend on foreign technologies, including manufacturers of aircraft, robots, cars and semiconductors.

One person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named to discuss private conversations, said that the Ministry of Commerce suspended some licenses that allowed American companies to sell products and technologies to the Chinese state-owned aerospace manufacturer COMAC for use in its C919 aircraft, - Swanson writes in the New York Times.

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration also appears to have suspended the export of software sold by companies such as Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens, which is used to develop computer chips.

Let us remind

This month, US and Chinese negotiators agreed to reduce the tough tariffs they had imposed on each other.