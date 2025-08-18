Already 6 injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian attack, including a teenager

Six people in Zaporizhzhia have been hospitalized as a result of the Russian attack, two of them in serious condition, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Six people, two of whom are in serious condition, have been hospitalized in medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia. These are victims of the attack on the regional center. - Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, among the 6 injured in Zaporizhzhia, there is one teenager.

"A fire broke out in trade pavilions over an area of 500 sq. m. Rescuers are extinguishing the fires. All emergency services are working at the scene," the State Emergency Service indicated on social media.

The number of people who needed medical assistance, according to Fedorov, is increasing.