Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff has updated the map of hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 144 battles took place on the front, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk directions.
Almost half of the 144 battles over the past day at the front took place in the Pokrovsky direction. Another third - in the Novopavlovsky, Limansky and Toretsky directions. The enemy was also active during the day in the Kharkiv and Kupyansky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 22, showing a map of hostilities for May 10, writes UNN.
Details
According to updated information, within 24 hours, the enemy launched 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 144 guided aerial bombs, and involved 2492 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5291 artillery attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.
Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy made six futile attempts to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and towards Mala Shapkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kindrashivka, Zagryzovo and Nova Kruglyakivka.
In the Liman direction, there were 17 combat engagements. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Grekovka, Zelena Dolyna in the direction of Novosergiyivka, Olgivka, Novyi Myr and in the Serebryansky forest.
In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bilogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the area of Chasov Yar and towards Predtechiny.
Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 16 times in the areas of Diliivka, Druzhba and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 54 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yablunivka, Zorya, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotline, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske, Promin, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Popovo Yar and Novomykolaivka.
In the Novopavlovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bagatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Rivnopil, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole.
Three times the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the Vysoke area in the Gulyaypil direction.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and towards Pavlivka.
In the Pridneprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance forward once - they were unsuccessful.