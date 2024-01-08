Almost 400 settlements are without power supply due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Strong winds, sleet, and ice caused power outages in more than 200 settlements in Dnipropetrovska oblast, as well as dozens in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts . At the same time, the enemy's morning massive missile attack did not have critical consequences for the power grid. This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo and transmitted by UNN.

Details

The situation with the Ukrenergo and Oblenergo networks:

As of this morning, 396 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather - strong winds, sleet and ice.

According to the transmission system operator of Ukraine:

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, 202 settlements are without power;

Kirovohrad - 79;

Mykolaivska Street - 54;

Odesa - 58;

Cherkassy - 1. B

Donetsk region - 4 overnight.

On Sunday, Ukrenergo's repair team promptly returned the 330 kV high-voltage overhead line in the eastern region to operation.

As of this morning, 463 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. One coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region is without power.

According to official information, the enemy's morning massive missile attack had no critical consequences for the power system

The capacity of Ukrenergo's high-voltage networks is sufficient to cover the existing demand.

Consumption situation

It is reported that on January 7, the daily maximum consumption in the evening was 3.7% higher than the corresponding figure on the previous Sunday, December 31.

Currently, the level of consumption is slightly lower than forecasted due to the morning air raid and numerous power outages due to bad weather.

The operator warns that in the evening, when the power supply to the de-energized consumers is restored and the cold snap intensifies, the situation may become more complicated due to a sharp increase in consumption.

Ukrenergo appeals to consumers with a request:

Pay particular attention to the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak consumption hours from 16:00 to 19:00.

Production

As of the morning of 8 January, electricity generated by all types of power plants is enough to supply all legal and household consumers.

Export/Import

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia and Romania. The total volume is 2,865 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 469 MW in some hours. Starting from December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

There are no exports today.

To recap

Earlier, UNN reported that DTEK's power companies in Kyiv and Odesa regions are preparing for bad weather and switching to an enhanced mode of operation to eliminate possible outages.

