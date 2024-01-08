Almost 400 settlements are without power supply due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34019 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105788 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134202 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133587 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170777 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279282 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167096 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148771 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101284 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100876 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102807 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60864 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31298 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247365 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257944 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25117 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134202 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105270 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121504 views
Almost 400 settlements are without power supply due to bad weather - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36242 views

About 400 Ukrainian settlements were without power due to unfavorable weather conditions, but the morning rocket attack did not have a critical impact on the power grid.

Strong winds, sleet, and ice caused power outages in more than 200 settlements in Dnipropetrovska oblast, as well as dozens in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts  . At the same time, the enemy's morning massive missile attack did not have critical consequences for the power grid. This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo and transmitted by UNN.

Details

The situation with the Ukrenergo and Oblenergo networks:

As of this morning, 396 settlements in Ukraine are without power due to bad weather - strong winds, sleet and ice.

According to the transmission system operator of Ukraine:

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, 202 settlements are without power;

Kirovohrad - 79;

Mykolaivska Street - 54;

 Odesa - 58;

 Cherkassy - 1. B

 Donetsk region - 4 overnight.

On Sunday, Ukrenergo's repair team promptly returned the 330 kV high-voltage overhead line in the eastern region to operation.

As of this morning, 463 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. One coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region is without power.

According to official information, the enemy's morning massive missile attack had no critical consequences for the power system

The capacity of Ukrenergo's high-voltage networks is sufficient to cover the existing demand.

Consumption situation

It is reported that on January 7, the daily maximum consumption in the evening was 3.7% higher than the corresponding figure on the previous Sunday, December 31.

Currently, the level of consumption is slightly lower than forecasted due to the morning air raid and numerous power outages due to bad weather.

The operator warns that in the evening, when the power supply to the de-energized consumers is restored and the cold snap intensifies, the situation may become more complicated due to a sharp increase in consumption.

Ukrenergo appeals to consumers with a request:

Pay particular attention to the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak consumption hours from 16:00 to 19:00.

Production

As of the morning of 8 January, electricity generated by all types of power plants is enough to supply all legal and household consumers.

Export/Import

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia and Romania. The total volume is 2,865 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 469 MW in some hours. Starting from December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

There are no exports today.

To recap

Earlier, UNN reported that DTEK's power companies in Kyiv and Odesa regions are preparing for bad weather and switching to an enhanced mode of operation to eliminate possible outages.

Czech Republic cuts gas consumption to minimum, but continues to buy Russian gas07.01.24, 22:55 • 38228 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society

