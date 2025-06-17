$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2208 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45263 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59160 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116500 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106341 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128790 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111896 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103588 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176281 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82554 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Almost 3,000 fake student IDs were sold: the entire rectorate of the university in Zaporizhzhia was exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The SBU has liquidated a large-scale scheme of evading mobilization in Zaporizhzhia. The rector and his subordinates sold fake student IDs, earning more than 50 million hryvnias.

Almost 3,000 fake student IDs were sold: the entire rectorate of the university in Zaporizhzhia was exposed

The Security Service and the National Police have liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion of mobilization in Zaporizhzhia. The entire rectorate of one of the universities, which sold almost 3,000 fake postgraduate certificates, has been exposed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

Law enforcement officers in the frontline city exposed the rector of a private university, who for bribes оформлював dodgers to the graduate school of the university.

The head of the educational institution was assisted by 8 of his subordinates, who acted as part of a criminal organization. Among them are his deputies and the heads of the institutes of the educational institution.

According to the case materials, in just 6 months, from the end of 2023 to mid-2024, bribe-takers "earned" more than UAH 50 million from evaders.

As the investigation established, the rector's office enrolled men of conscription age in the full-time form of education without any entrance exams or further attendance.

The scheme was used by 2,966 conscripts who used fake training to obtain a deferral from conscription.

The cost of such registration was up to 5 thousand US dollars in cash per person. After providing the documents, postgraduate students additionally paid the established amount for two semesters in the amount of almost 20 thousand hryvnias to the details of the university. Then the organizers of the deal withdrew funds from the university account and divided them among themselves.

Based on the collected evidence, the rector of the university and eight of his subordinates were notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1, Part 2 of Art. 255 (creation of a criminal organization, management of such an organization and participation in a criminal organization);
    • Part 4 of Art. 368-3 (bribery of an official of a legal entity of private law, regardless of the organizational and legal form);
      • Part 3 of Art. 362 (unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers (computers), automated systems, computer networks or stored on носителях such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it);
        • Art. 336 (evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists in a special period).

          The issue of choosing preventive measures for the perpetrators is being resolved. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

          In Kharkiv, 470 "fake" certificates of disability group assignment issued by the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) have been canceled05.03.25, 13:57 • 15413 views

          Let us remind you

          An employee of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and, concurrently, a lawyer, was notified of suspicion of removing from the wanted list in the JCCC without administrative responsibility with further registration of "reservations" at a defense enterprise for bribes

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

