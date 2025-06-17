Almost 3,000 fake student IDs were sold: the entire rectorate of the university in Zaporizhzhia was exposed

The Security Service and the National Police have liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion of mobilization in Zaporizhzhia. The entire rectorate of one of the universities, which sold almost 3,000 fake postgraduate certificates, has been exposed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

Law enforcement officers in the frontline city exposed the rector of a private university, who for bribes оформлював dodgers to the graduate school of the university.

The head of the educational institution was assisted by 8 of his subordinates, who acted as part of a criminal organization. Among them are his deputies and the heads of the institutes of the educational institution.

According to the case materials, in just 6 months, from the end of 2023 to mid-2024, bribe-takers "earned" more than UAH 50 million from evaders.

As the investigation established, the rector's office enrolled men of conscription age in the full-time form of education without any entrance exams or further attendance.

The scheme was used by 2,966 conscripts who used fake training to obtain a deferral from conscription.

The cost of such registration was up to 5 thousand US dollars in cash per person. After providing the documents, postgraduate students additionally paid the established amount for two semesters in the amount of almost 20 thousand hryvnias to the details of the university. Then the organizers of the deal withdrew funds from the university account and divided them among themselves.

Based on the collected evidence, the rector of the university and eight of his subordinates were notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1, Part 2 of Art. 255 (creation of a criminal organization, management of such an organization and participation in a criminal organization);

Part 4 of Art. 368-3 (bribery of an official of a legal entity of private law, regardless of the organizational and legal form);

Part 3 of Art. 362 (unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers (computers), automated systems, computer networks or stored on носителях such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it);

Art. 336 (evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists in a special period).

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the perpetrators is being resolved. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

