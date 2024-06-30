Almost 140 combat engagements over the last day, civilians killed and wounded in Russian Federation attacks - General Staff

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Almost 140 combat engagements over the last day, civilians killed and wounded in Russian Federation attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21604 views

Over the past day, Russian troops launched 2 missile strikes, 48 air strikes using 90 drones and conducted almost 3,500 shelling attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to buildings, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in various sectors and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

Almost 140 combat engagements over the last day, civilians killed and wounded in Russian Federation attacks - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the territories of settlements, 48 air strikes (including 90 combat aircraft), and carried out almost 3500 attacks. Reported by UNN with reference to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of 10.00 on 30.06.2024 on the Russian invasion

According to the General Staff, 138 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian military forces launched two missile attacks, using three missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also:

48 air strikes (including 90 missile strikes);

Almost 3,500 attacks, including 119 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Multi-storey and private buildings were destroyed and damaged, and there are civilian casualties and injuries as a result of Russian actions.

The total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1140 people, seven tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, one MLRS, two air defense systems, 46 UAVs, two missiles, 75 vehicles and 12 pieces of special equipment.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a control center, a fuel and lubricant depot and four areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

General Staff: Defense forces repel enemy attack near Druzhba, battle for Vovchansk continues27.06.24, 12:08 • 34360 views

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled one occupant's attack  near Hlyboke.   

The enemy lost 168 personnel, one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system and 11 vehicles in this area. A tank, four artillery systems and four vehicles were damaged.

Kupyansk sector. Fighting continues in the area of Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.

In the Liman sector, our troops are holding back two enemy attacks near Nevske and Makiivka.

In the northern sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. A total of five assaults, three of which have already been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops are holding back three enemy attacks in the area of Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar. Another attack was successfully repelled.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants tried twice unsuccessfully to improve their position in the areas of Pivdenne and Pivdenne.

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months28.06.24, 12:29 • 31141 view

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 15 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. 10 assault operations were stopped. Five attacks in the areas of Prohres, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha are ongoing.

Over the previous day, enemy losses in this sector amounted to: 343 troops, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, seven vehicles and two artillery systems. Four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and seven artillery systems were damaged.

Kurakhove direction. In total, there have been 10 enemy attacks today. Eight of the enemy's attempts to break through our lines have failed, and two attacks are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Vodiane. The enemy's assault in the vicinity of Urozhayne was also successfully stopped.

In the Huliaipil sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Charivne.

Orikhivske direction. Defense forces stopped two enemy attacks near Robotyne.

The occupiers did not conduct active operations in other areas.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 10 enemy drones in several regions29.06.24, 07:12 • 41094 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
