Almost 140 combat engagements over the last day, civilians killed and wounded in Russian Federation attacks - General Staff
Over the past day, Russian troops launched 2 missile strikes, 48 air strikes using 90 drones and conducted almost 3,500 shelling attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to buildings, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in various sectors and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the territories of settlements, 48 air strikes (including 90 combat aircraft), and carried out almost 3500 attacks. Reported by UNN with reference to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Operational information as of 10.00 on 30.06.2024 on the Russian invasion
According to the General Staff, 138 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian military forces launched two missile attacks, using three missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also:
48 air strikes (including 90 missile strikes);
Almost 3,500 attacks, including 119 using multiple launch rocket systems.
Multi-storey and private buildings were destroyed and damaged, and there are civilian casualties and injuries as a result of Russian actions.
The total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1140 people, seven tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, one MLRS, two air defense systems, 46 UAVs, two missiles, 75 vehicles and 12 pieces of special equipment.
Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a control center, a fuel and lubricant depot and four areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.
In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled one occupant's attack near Hlyboke.
The enemy lost 168 personnel, one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system and 11 vehicles in this area. A tank, four artillery systems and four vehicles were damaged.
Kupyansk sector. Fighting continues in the area of Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.
In the Liman sector, our troops are holding back two enemy attacks near Nevske and Makiivka.
In the northern sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. A total of five assaults, three of which have already been repelled.
In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops are holding back three enemy attacks in the area of Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar. Another attack was successfully repelled.
In the Toretsk sector, the occupants tried twice unsuccessfully to improve their position in the areas of Pivdenne and Pivdenne.
The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 15 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. 10 assault operations were stopped. Five attacks in the areas of Prohres, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha are ongoing.
Over the previous day, enemy losses in this sector amounted to: 343 troops, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, seven vehicles and two artillery systems. Four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and seven artillery systems were damaged.
Kurakhove direction. In total, there have been 10 enemy attacks today. Eight of the enemy's attempts to break through our lines have failed, and two attacks are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Vodiane. The enemy's assault in the vicinity of Urozhayne was also successfully stopped.
In the Huliaipil sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Charivne.
Orikhivske direction. Defense forces stopped two enemy attacks near Robotyne.
The occupiers did not conduct active operations in other areas.
