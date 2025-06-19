$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6600 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
02:14 PM • 24156 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
01:56 PM • 48279 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
01:07 PM • 48576 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57130 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131604 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65008 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145767 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218837 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94168 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
All real combat experience must be implemented: Zelensky on the appointment of Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The President emphasized the importance of implementing the combat experience of warriors.

All real combat experience must be implemented: Zelensky on the appointment of Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the appointment of Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting that all the real combat experience of our warriors must be realized now in the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today, I signed a decree appointing the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov, who was performing tasks in Wiesbaden, Germany. This was a coordination with our NATO partners. All the positive coordination experience and all the real combat experience of our warriors must be realized now in the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Changes are needed, and this is mandatory.

- Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
