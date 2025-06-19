All real combat experience must be implemented: Zelensky on the appointment of Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the appointment of Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noting that all the real combat experience of our warriors must be realized now in the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today, I signed a decree appointing the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov, who was performing tasks in Wiesbaden, Germany. This was a coordination with our NATO partners. All the positive coordination experience and all the real combat experience of our warriors must be realized now in the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Changes are needed, and this is mandatory. - Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.