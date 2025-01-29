All of Poroshenko's son's property was seized due to non-payment of a fine for army evasion

All the property of Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy was seized as a result of non-payment of a fine of UAH 25.5 thousand, issued for repeatedly ignoring the oligarch's son's summons to the TCC. The relevant resolution was published by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN.

The expert reminded that Oleksiy Poroshenko is in the UK and has been receiving summonses all the time he has been there.

Of course, he did not notice them. On January 8, the Pecherskyi District TCC in Kyiv fined Oleksii UAH 25,500 for this. The resolution clearly stated that if he did not pay within 15 days, the fine would be doubled. And that's exactly what happened. Because the billionaire “evader” ignored the requirements of the law. And on January 28, 2025, the state executive service of the Pechersk district of the capital decided to enforce an administrative fine of UAH 51,000 from Poroshenko in favor of the state. Until he pays it, all of the debtor's property is to be seized - Gladkykh writes and cites the relevant resolution.

Taking into account the enforcement fee and other expenses, the final fine amounted to just over UAH 56 thousand.

“The precedent itself is important - one of the richest people in the country (Poroshenko Jr. is worth almost $1.2 billion) is being forced by the state to comply with the law while the country is defending itself against the enemy. And it punishes people for evading the army while the whole country is defending itself against the enemy. Therefore, the consequences for the evader will worsen over time,” the expert notes.

Hladkykh emphasizes that Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, despite his father's statements, has been avoiding military service for a long time.

“In 2015, Petro Oleksiyovych said that his eldest son fought near Ilovaisk. Back then, journalists and the military called it a lie. So, in fact, Oleksiy has been hiding from the Armed Forces for over 10 years. He turned out to be quite the “soldier”. As they say: in London, an emigrant eats dad's treats, but in Ukraine, he is a fugitive. An apple from an apple tree.... Or what do they say in such cases?” summarizes Hladkykh.

