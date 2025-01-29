All of Poroshenko's son's property was seized due to non-payment of a fine for army evasion

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 45319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104362 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107550 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103652 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100253 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114467 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 36721 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108949 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 45298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153853 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8578 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14300 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108949 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114467 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139022 views
Actual
All of Poroshenko's son's property was seized due to non-payment of a fine for army evasion

All of Poroshenko's son's property was seized due to non-payment of a fine for army evasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48253 views

All of Oleksiy Poroshenko's property has been seized due to non-payment of a UAH 25.5 thousand fine for ignoring the TCC's summons. Poroshenko Jr., who is in the UK, has a net worth of almost $1.2 billion.

All the property of Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy was seized as a result of non-payment of a fine of UAH 25.5 thousand, issued for repeatedly ignoring the oligarch's son's summons to the TCC. The relevant resolution was published by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh, reports UNN

The expert reminded that Oleksiy Poroshenko is in the UK and has been receiving summonses all the time he has been there.

Of course, he did not notice them. On January 8, the Pecherskyi District TCC in Kyiv fined Oleksii UAH 25,500 for this. The resolution clearly stated that if he did not pay within 15 days, the fine would be doubled. And that's exactly what happened. Because the billionaire “evader” ignored the requirements of the law. And on January 28, 2025, the state executive service of the Pechersk district of the capital decided to enforce an administrative fine of UAH 51,000 from Poroshenko in favor of the state. Until he pays it, all of the debtor's property is to be seized

- Gladkykh writes and cites the relevant resolution.
Image

Taking into account the enforcement fee and other expenses, the final fine amounted to just over UAH 56 thousand.

“The precedent itself is important - one of the richest people in the country (Poroshenko Jr. is worth almost $1.2 billion) is being forced by the state to comply with the law while the country is defending itself against the enemy. And it punishes people for evading the army while the whole country is defending itself against the enemy. Therefore, the consequences for the evader will worsen over time,” the expert notes.

Hladkykh emphasizes that Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, despite his father's statements, has been avoiding military service for a long time.

“In 2015, Petro Oleksiyovych said that his eldest son fought near Ilovaisk. Back then, journalists and the military called it a lie. So, in fact, Oleksiy has been hiding from the Armed Forces for over 10 years. He turned out to be quite the “soldier”. As they say: in London, an emigrant eats dad's treats, but in Ukraine, he is a fugitive. An apple from an apple tree.... Or what do they say in such cases?” summarizes Hladkykh.

As you know, the national collection of citizens' signatures on a petition demanding to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko as a politician and figure suspected of treason, trade with Russia during the war and co-founder of the Party of Regions is underway. In a few days, almost 10 thousand votes out of the required 25 thousand were collected. Signatures are being collected on the petition website .

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising