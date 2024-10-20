Alec Baldwin returns to Saturday Night Live, but not as Trump
Actor Alec Baldwin, 66, has reappeared on the comedy show SNL, playing Fox News host Bret Baier. This is his first appearance since the end of the trial over the tragic incident on the set of the movie Rust.
The 66-year-old actor resumed his participation in the legendary comedy show. However, he did not reprise the role of former President Donald Trump, for which he won an Emmy.
Written by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.
Details
Actor Alec Baldwin has resumed his participation in the legendary comedy show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). He played Fox News host Bret Baier in the first sketch, which parodied an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Yes, I look like someone created a businessman in Minecraft
Context
Bayer and Harris had a heated discussion in an interview that lasted almost 30 minutes. The conversation became loud again and again. Moderator Bayer asked Harris questions only to interrupt her several times in her subsequent attempts to answer.
Saturday's show was hosted by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton, and Billie Eilish was the musical host.
Baldwin hosted “SNL” a record 17 times, but has not appeared recently due to the trial for the unintentional killing of Ukrainian cameraman Galina Gatchinas on the set of the film “Rust”. The trial ended in July when the proceedings were canceled.
