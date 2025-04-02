Alcohol consumption in Russia hits records - CCD
Kyiv • UNN
In 2024, 8.5 liters of strong alcohol were sold per capita in the Russian Federation. The most consumed by residents of Sakhalin, Chukotka, Karelia, Komi and Magadan.
Alcohol consumption in Russia has increased to a record high. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that in 2024, 8.5 liters of strong alcohol per capita were sold in the Russian Federation, which is a record figure for the last eight years.
According to Russian statistics, the sharp increase in alcohol consumption began after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
They specified that the largest amount of alcohol is consumed by residents of Sakhalin, Chukotka, Karelia, Komi and Magadan - more than 10 liters per capita.
The lack of infrastructure, jobs and prospects in these regions contributes to mass alcoholism, which is a typical problem for many settlements in the Russian Federation
The CPD believes that the increase in alcohol consumption among Russians due to economic difficulties and social degradation is quite satisfactory to the Kremlin, because "in such conditions it is easier to impose propaganda and then send people to war against Ukraine."
Let us remind you
