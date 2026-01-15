Albania may join the PURL program this year: Zelenskyy met with Spiropali

$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 5052 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11854 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 42177 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 54636 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 31411 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31221 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50083 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40716 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41705 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35928 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 29668 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19588 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 27527 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 36860 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 16860 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 36868 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 42176 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 54635 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 56012 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 69057 views
Albania may join the PURL program this year: Zelenskyy met with Spiropali

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The President of Ukraine met with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Olta Xhaçka. Defense production, EU integration, and Albania's possible accession to the PURL program this year were discussed.

Albania may join the PURL program this year: Zelenskyy met with Spiropali

The President of Ukraine met with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Elisa Spiropali. They discussed defense production, as well as Albania's possible accession to the PURL program this year, UNN reports.

Today, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Elisa Spiropali, is in Ukraine. This visit comes during very difficult days for Ukraine, for our people. And this is a strong signal of support. We also appreciate that today the Minister is not just here, but also personally visits and supports our soldiers who are undergoing rehabilitation.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during the meeting, they primarily discussed military cooperation – defense production, the integration of Ukraine and Albania into the EU – which is a common goal of our countries – and the development of the PURL program, namely, Albania's possible accession to the program this year.

Separately, the Head of State informed about our diplomatic efforts with partners for peace. They also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia. Sanctions are a critically important tool for weakening Russia's ability to continue the war.

I awarded Elisa Spiropali the Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. We are very grateful to Albania for its support since the beginning of this war.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Albania became the first country in the world where AI was appointed as a minister11.09.25, 20:23 • 4239 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Albania
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine