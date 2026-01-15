Albania may join the PURL program this year: Zelenskyy met with Spiropali

The President of Ukraine met with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Elisa Spiropali. They discussed defense production, as well as Albania's possible accession to the PURL program this year, UNN reports.

Today, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Elisa Spiropali, is in Ukraine. This visit comes during very difficult days for Ukraine, for our people. And this is a strong signal of support. We also appreciate that today the Minister is not just here, but also personally visits and supports our soldiers who are undergoing rehabilitation. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during the meeting, they primarily discussed military cooperation – defense production, the integration of Ukraine and Albania into the EU – which is a common goal of our countries – and the development of the PURL program, namely, Albania's possible accession to the program this year.

Separately, the Head of State informed about our diplomatic efforts with partners for peace. They also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia. Sanctions are a critically important tool for weakening Russia's ability to continue the war.

I awarded Elisa Spiropali the Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. We are very grateful to Albania for its support since the beginning of this war. - Zelenskyy summarized.

