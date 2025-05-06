Airports closed in Russia, "carpet" plan in effect in Moscow due to drone attack

Airports were closed in a number of Russian cities. Departures from Moscow were promised, but with large delays. At the same time, the mayor of the Russian capital announced "attacks by Ukrainian drones."

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Russian Federation declares an air alert. Airports in several Russian cities have suspended flights. The restriction was introduced after 4 p.m. In this context, the "Zhukovsky" airport introduced the "carpet" plan.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that the Russian Ministry of Defense's air defense is repelling drone attacks. According to telegram channels, the UAV was allegedly shot down in the Moscow region - in the settlements of Noginsk and Shchelkovo. The mayor of Moscow also announced this in his telegram channel.

At the same time, Moscow promises that flights will continue, but with long delays.

Also closed is the airspace over the airports of such cities as Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Tambov and Yaroslavl. This was reported by Rosaviatsia. As a result, "planes are making huge detours and flying to additional circles," local media write.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 6, Moscow was attacked by drones, according to the mayor, the attacks were repelled. The wreckage fell on the Kashirskoye highway.

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 UAVs. 54 Shahed-type drones were shot down, 70 were locally lost.