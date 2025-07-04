Air quality after massive attack in Kyiv: there are areas with very harmful levels

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 3521 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 9297 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 113572 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 105747 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 118286 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 77770 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 76057 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 52262 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 42727 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30423 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
48%
751mm
Popular news
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoffJuly 3, 09:32 PM • 32635 views
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against RussiaJuly 3, 10:02 PM • 46255 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 54841 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 29762 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 4923 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 84749 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 90456 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 85608 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 98433 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 144390 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 102261 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 82408 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 87335 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 91567 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 144355 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Air quality after massive attack in Kyiv: there are areas with very harmful levels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

After a massive air attack on Kyiv on July 4, the air quality level deteriorated. The atmospheric air quality index is 83, and in some areas, a harmful level of pollution has been recorded.

Air quality after massive attack in Kyiv: there are areas with very harmful levels

As a result of the massive Russian air attack on Kyiv on July 4, air quality deteriorated in some areas of the capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to SaveEcoBot.

Details

As of 08:00, the Air Quality Index, calculated using the NowCast (US EPA) formula, is 83. This is a moderate level of air pollution, which may cause slight breathing discomfort in sensitive individuals.

At the same time, a harmful level was recorded in the following districts of Kyiv:

  • Sichovykh Striltsiv Street – 171;
    • Mykola Amosov Street – 163;
      • Predslavynska Street – 168;
        • Ivan Puliui Street – 160 – 197;
          • Mykilsko-Slobidska Street – 159;
            • Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue – 157;
              • Pukhivska Street – 153.

                Recall

                Due to the night attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradnyi Avenue. The routes of trolleybuses No. 41 and No. 27 were also temporarily changed.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyKyiv
                Kyiv
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9