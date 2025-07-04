Air quality after massive attack in Kyiv: there are areas with very harmful levels
Kyiv • UNN
After a massive air attack on Kyiv on July 4, the air quality level deteriorated. The atmospheric air quality index is 83, and in some areas, a harmful level of pollution has been recorded.
As a result of the massive Russian air attack on Kyiv on July 4, air quality deteriorated in some areas of the capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to SaveEcoBot.
Details
As of 08:00, the Air Quality Index, calculated using the NowCast (US EPA) formula, is 83. This is a moderate level of air pollution, which may cause slight breathing discomfort in sensitive individuals.
At the same time, a harmful level was recorded in the following districts of Kyiv:
- Sichovykh Striltsiv Street – 171;
- Mykola Amosov Street – 163;
- Predslavynska Street – 168;
- Ivan Puliui Street – 160 – 197;
- Mykilsko-Slobidska Street – 159;
- Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue – 157;
- Pukhivska Street – 153.
Recall
Due to the night attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradnyi Avenue. The routes of trolleybuses No. 41 and No. 27 were also temporarily changed.