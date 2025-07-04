Air quality after massive attack in Kyiv: there are areas with very harmful levels

As a result of the massive Russian air attack on Kyiv on July 4, air quality deteriorated in some areas of the capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to SaveEcoBot.

Details

As of 08:00, the Air Quality Index, calculated using the NowCast (US EPA) formula, is 83. This is a moderate level of air pollution, which may cause slight breathing discomfort in sensitive individuals.

At the same time, a harmful level was recorded in the following districts of Kyiv:

Sichovykh Striltsiv Street – 171;

Mykola Amosov Street – 163;

Predslavynska Street – 168;

Ivan Puliui Street – 160 – 197;

Mykilsko-Slobidska Street – 159;

Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue – 157;

Pukhivska Street – 153.

Recall

Due to the night attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradnyi Avenue. The routes of trolleybuses No. 41 and No. 27 were also temporarily changed.