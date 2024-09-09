Air Force warns of a missile headed toward Poltava region
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of a missile launch in the direction of Poltava region. The missile is moving through the territory of Kharkiv region towards Poltava region.
"Missile through Kharkiv region! The vector is Poltava region!", - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a message on Telegram.
An air alert has been declared in Poltava region and a number of other regions.
