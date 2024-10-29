In Kyiv, two people were injured by a UAV attack, a house and cars were on fire
Kyiv • UNN
Falling debris from enemy drones was recorded in the Solomyanskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv. First, through the attack cars and a residential building caught fire, emergency services went to the scene.
As a result of the attack of the UAVs of the Russian troops on Kyiv, the fall of debris was recorded in the Solomyansk and Svyatoshynsk districts. Fires broke out, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MBA, Serhiy Popoko, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, in Telegram, UNN writes.
According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack of the UAVs of the Russian troops on Kyiv, the fall of debris was recorded in the Solomyansk district. It was also recorded that debris fell onto an open area in Sviatoshyn district. Details are being worked out,
Details
According to the information being checked, cars and a residential building caught fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene of the accident.
Klitschko added that there are currently two victims in the Solomyan district.
